Trial begins for man accused of slapping, pulling box cutter on CapMetro bus passenger

The Brief A man is accused of slapping and pulling a box cutter on a CapMetro bus passenger in June 2022 George Johnson, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge includes a hate crime finding His trial begins Wednesday, Oct. 29



The trial has started for a man accused of slapping and pulling a box cutter on a man on a CapMetro bus three years ago.

What we know:

George Johnson, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge includes a hate crime finding.

The victim says on June 14, 2022, he got on a CapMetro bus and tried to pay, but it didn't work. The bus driver let him sit down anyway. Then Johnson started yelling about him not paying and started using homophobic slurs. At the end of the bus ride, Johnson went up to the victim with a box cutter and slapped him in the face.

The suspect got off at the bus stop on Norwood Park Boulevard. APD was able to identify Johnson after receiving tips.

After the victim spoke in court, prosecutors called on a woman who worked at an Extended Stay hotel where Johnson was staying. She says he made derogatory comments when he saw a man wearing a dress.

Two officers and the lead detective on the case also took the stand.

The jury also saw grievances Johnson wrote in jail about not wanting to be in a cell with gay people. Prosecutors say for a hate crime, they have to prove he has bias, but the defense argued he was worried about being assaulted.

Court records show in November 2023, Johnson was found mentally incompetent and ordered to stay in a mental facility. In April 2025, his competency was restored.

The defense will make their case on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m.