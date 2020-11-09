Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

article

President Donald Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Esper will be replaced with Christopher Miller, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Trump tweeted Monday "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately."

"Chris will do a GREAT job!" the president added in another tweet. "Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

Last week, the Pentagon pushed back against an NBC News report that Esper had “prepared a resignation letter” following the result of the presidential election.

In a report published Thursday afternoon, NBC cited three unnamed "current defense officials" who alleged that Esper "prepared his letter because he is one of the Cabinet officials long expected to be pushed out after the election."

But Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, tweeted, "The NBC story is inaccurate and misleading in many ways."

"To be clear, Secretary of Defense Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation," Hoffman added.

FOX News contributed to this story.