Trump San Antonio rally: President to join GOP Senate nominee Paxton

The Brief President Trump is holding a rally in San Antonio today (10/7) with GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton The stop is the latest in a series of trips to battleground states



President Donald Trump's latest stop as he makes a series of trips to battleground states before the Midterms is in Texas.

President Trump was in Nebraska Monday night and Maryland Tuesday afternoon. Last week he was in Denton and Oklahoma.

Trump's San Antonio visit: Tickets and times

Local perspective:

The event is taking place at Freeman Coliseum located at 3201 E. Houston St.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. (CT) with remarks set to begin at 6 p.m. (CT).

The event is free, but tickets are needed and can be found here.

There is a four-ticket limit per person and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those attending are asked to arrive early to allow time for security screening.

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What they're saying:

On Battleground Texas, Steven Dial with FOX 4 Dallas spoke to political analyst Matt Wilson with Southern Methodist University about the campaign stop in San Antonio, which is now politically unstable ground for Trump.

"So that really is a double-edged sword with Trump coming to town. That said, he still has an ability to fire up the MAGA base. And one of the things that Republicans really need is to match Democratic enthusiasm. Democratic voters are fired up," said Wilson.

The goal is to boost Republican turnout, but polls indicate that Trump has lost ground with Latino voters.

"It’s entirely possible President Trump does more harm than good coming back here. Remember that leaked Paxton audio we heard earlier in the show, where the AG claimed his numbers dipped after the Dallas convention? And all three of us know when it comes to politics, Greg Abbott is smarter than your average alley cat. Don't you think if there was any advantage to be harvested from sharing the stage with the commander-in-chief that our governor would clear his schedule and be there. Instead, Abbott is busy elsewhere, as in the land of political survival," said FOX 26 Houston’s Greg Groogan.

The other side:

Democrats are organizing counter protests for Trump's rally in San Antonio, but those events run the risk of backfiring.

Several political analysts have noted if the protestors become violent and show up carrying flags from other countries, that could end up alienating independent and moderate voters.