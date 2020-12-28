Trump signs stimulus package, providing relief for thousands of Texans

The president signed off on a $900 billion stimulus package Sunday evening. Among things the bill accomplishes -- averting a government shutdown, funding a new round of stimulus checks, and unemployment aid.

Restaurant gig worker Crystal Maher said the passage "will hopefully be a huge relief" to the more than 800,000 Texans who spent nearly 48 hours in limbo wondering when their next unemployment check would come after the CARES Act expired Saturday.

Early Sunday, Maher was in the same boat. "I just tapped into my last hundred dollars yesterday without even knowing when I’ll see more money from anyone."

Ahead of the president's decision, Aurora Blase was too afraid to see if she lost her unemployment payments. "I am too scared to look," she said.

Blase was a senior conference programmer for SXSW. The festival laid off a third of its workforce, Blase included. "It was a complete shock."

Blase says her husband’s income keeps the family afloat, but it is her unemployment money that has kept their two young daughters in daycare. "I’ve also had some contract jobs that I’m doing, so sending them to daycare is something that we need, and, it’s a full-time job to look for a full-time job."

She worried without her unemployment money, the girls would have to stay home. Something she felt could hinder their development and her job search. "I’m not really meant to be a stay-at-home mom," she explained.

Following President Trump’s decision Sunday evening, it appeared daycare payments would be one less thing for the Blase family to worry about. Still, the consequences of the benefit lapse remained unclear.

Ahead of the President’s decision Sunday TWC spokesperson, Cisco Gamez provided FOX 7 Austin with this statement:

"Without a final passed bill to review, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) cannot accurately answer questions on a potential stimulus package from congress, including how long it may take to implement a new program or extensions. If passed and signed into law, TWC must wait for direction from the U.S. Department of Labor prior to implementing any changes.

The Texas Workforce Commission worked quickly to implement the CARES Act programs, and Texas was one of two states that was able to begin payments for the Lost Wages Assistance program just days after it was passed.

If Congress passes a new stimulus package, the Texas Workforce Commission will work as quickly as possible to make any changes or add extensions to current programs."

