Donald Trump throws support behind candidates in Texas runoff

Former president Donald Trump spoke at the NRA Convention in Dallas during a recent trip to the Lone Star State.

Before his speech, the Republican presidential nominee talked to FOX 4's Steven Dial.

"I see more enthusiasm now from the voters than I ever saw in 2016 or 2020," said former president Trump.

It's not common for former presidents to actively campaign in local races, but during the primary and now runoff, Trump has injected himself in multiple races.

"Texas Legislature candidates who have my complete and total endorsement," Trump said to the NRA crowd.

Trump called out multiple Texas candidates who are hoping to win their runoff this Tuesday.

Featured article

The candidate he talked about the most was David Covey, who is challenging House Speaker Dade Phelan.

"We have to get your speaker out of there so we can go into voter fraud," said Trump.

There are no substantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in Texas or in other states.

Phelan is taking heat for pushing through the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, a close friend of Trump.

Phelan is also being accused by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and others for allegedly holding up Republican priority legislation, saying he is too close to Democrats.

Trump talked about the 2024 election from a national perspective.

[DIAL: "What do you think will be a defining factor in November for voters when they go to the polls?"]

"We have a lot of defining. Number one, we have inflation. Number two, we have the economy and they are sort of the same thing, and number three, we have a border that’s so porous and so horrible."

On the border issue, Trump stuck to his campaign talking points, blaming the Biden Administration and saying illegal immigration numbers were lower under his watch, which is trump.

When asked what can be done to fix the current problem, Trump gave no concrete plan.

"The jails are being emptied out into the United States," the former president said.

[DIAL: "What can be done domestically?"]

"You have to have a strong border again. We used to have the strongest border in history. Now, we have the weakest border in history," Trump replied.

The latest FOX poll has Trump with a slim lead within the margin of error over President Biden.

US President Donald Trump waves upon arrival, alongside Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton (L) in Dallas, Texas, on June 11, 2020, where he will host a roundtable with faith leaders and small business owners. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo b Expand

Trump said if he wins in November he would consider adding a Texan to his cabinet.

[DIAL: "Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a personal friend of yours. Would you consider him for U.S. Attorney General?"]

"I would actually. He’s very talented. We have a lot of people that want that one and will be very good at it, but he’s a very talented guy. I fought for him when he had the difficulty and we won. Had some people really after him and I thought he’s been a very good attorney general," Trump replied.

The difficulty Trump describes could be the securities fraud charges against Paxton. That case is now closed after an agreement was made with the prosecutor.

Paxton also survived an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate.