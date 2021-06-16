Two arrested for May 2020 murder of 20-year-old Pflugerville man

Two people have been arrested for the May 2020 murder of a Pflugerville man.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old Antonio Fennell in Austin and 21-year-old Zytrell Horton in Killeen for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kristopher Muldrew.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder.

The Pflugerville Police Department says that officers received a call for service around 11:15 p.m. on May 19, 2020 at the Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms apartment complex. When they arrived, they found Muldrew dead.

PPD says the arrests follow a thirteen-month investigation in Muldrew's death.