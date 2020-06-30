Two arrested in La Grange after trying to make a purchase at Tractor Supply with counterfeit money

Two Austin residents were arrested in La Grange after one of them tried to make a purchase at Tractor Supply with counterfeit money.

Robert Edwin Minor and Angela Sue Dempsey have been charged with forgery of government national instrument/money/security, possession of methamphetamines, and possession of marijuana.

Robert Minor

Angela Dempsey (La Grange Police Department)

According to the La Grange police chief, officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply around 2:20 p.m. on June 4 in reference to a woman trying to make a purchase with $200 in counterfeit money.

When confronted, the woman ran out the door and got into a vehicle and left. An employee gave the dispatcher the vehicle's license plate and described the vehicle as a red Dodge club cap pickup. The employee also said the truck was headed east on SH 71.

A Fayette County Sheriff's deputy saw the truck exit SH 71, then go north on US 77. He conducted a traffic stop and alerted the officer, who later arrived on the scene and identified the driver as Minor and the passenger as Dempsey. Both were arrested for forgery.

During a vehicle inventory, officers found $5,130 in counterfeit bills, a printer for producing the counterfeit bills, methamphetamines, and a useable amount of marijuana.

Minor and Dempsey have been booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. Bond has been set for both at $53,000 each.

A loss prevention agent at Tractor Supply told La Grange Police that the pair had passed counterfeit bills at several other Central Texas locations.