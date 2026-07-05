Two found dead as deputies investigate double homicide at Travis County gentlemen's club

The Brief A fight in a crowded parking lot outside the Bare Cabaret gentlemen's club escalated into gunfire just before 4 a.m. Sunday, leaving a man and a woman dead. An estimated 400 people were inside the venue and packed into the parking lot when the shooting occurred, forcing deputies to interview every person present before clearing the area. No arrests have been made, and detectives are actively reviewing video surveillance and witness testimony to determine what triggered the altercation.



A fight in a crowded parking lot outside a Travis County gentlemen's club early Sunday escalated into a shooting that left a man and a woman dead, authorities said.

Double homicide

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired just before 4 a.m. in the 9700 block of Reservoir Court, the site of the Bare Cabaret, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

An estimated 400 people were inside the establishment and packed into the parking lot when the gunfire erupted, creating a chaotic scene for arriving emergency personnel.

A man in his 20s died at the scene, officials said. A female victim, believed to be in her late teens or early 20s, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.

It took deputies and detectives several hours to secure and clear the area as investigators interviewed every person present to determine their involvement before allowing them to leave.

Detectives are reviewing video surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses and family members to piece together what triggered the altercation. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.