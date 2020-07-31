Two free COVID-19 testing sites coming to Del Valle, Pflugerville

Austin-Travis County will soon be offering two free walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in both Del Valle and Pflugerville.

A partnership between Austin Public Health (APH), the Texas Military Department (TMD), and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has allowed for two free testing sites that will be available to Central Texans starting in August.

Del Valle Testing Location:

Del Valle Middle School

5500 Ross Drive, Austin, TX 78617

Testing Dates and Time:

Aug. 3 – Aug. 16

Daily, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Pflugerville Testing Location:

The Pfield

1440 W Pecan St. Pflugerville, TX 78660

Testing Dates and Time:

Aug. 3 – Aug. 8

8 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until tests run out

Travis County says TDEM will be handling all the logistics while the TMD will be administering the tests. The Del Valle testing site will have the ability to test 800 people a day on a first-come, first-served basis. The Pflugerville testing site will have the ability to test 300 people a day.

APH says residents in the community do not need an appointment, doctor’s referral, or insurance. As with all testing sites, any personal information provided for testing and contact tracing is confidential, and immigration status is not asked.

You should get tested if:

You have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Have symptoms of COVID-19

Are an older adult or a person of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, including chronic diseases, an immunocompromised state, or obesity Del Valle

