Human remains found near Manor

Human remains were found near Manor Friday morning.

The Round Rock Police Department shared the information on a tweet on Friday, July 31. Officers are responding to see if there is any relation to a missing person case they have been investigating since the end of June.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

At the beginning of July, the Round Rock Police Department asked for the public's assistance in the search for a missing man. Christopher Thomas Branham was last seen on June 23 at the Red Roof Inn at 1990 North IH-35, according to police.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and laced-up shoes.

Advertisement

Christopher Thomas Branham (Round Rock Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patrick Turck at PTurck@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by clicking here.