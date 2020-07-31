Hays County man arrested after stealing vehicle with GPS tracking

A Hays County man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle. The missing vehicle was a company work truck that had GPS tracking installed.

On July 29, 2020, Hays County deputies responded to the 900 block of Canyon Wren for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

According to police, the victim arrived at his workplace, placed his keys and computer on a desk inside of the building, and went to the restroom. When the victim returned he noticed his computer, keys, and vehicle were gone.

Police learned that the missing vehicle was a company work truck that had GPS tracking installed. With the help of the registered owners providing real-time locations and citizens in the area who saw the suspect flee from the area, deputies were able to locate the truck in the back yard of a private residence in the Crosshouse Estates subdivision off of FM 150 in Kyle, Texas.

When deputies arrived on the scene they observed a male suspect fleeing from the area where the vehicle was located. The man was identified as 32-year-old James Michael Harvey. He was arrested and for the offenses of burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all of which are state jail felonies.

If you have information regarding this event, contact the Hays County Sheriff's Office at 512-393-7896.