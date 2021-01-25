Two homicide suspects arrested by Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Austin Police Department arrested two murder suspects within 24 hours.

Gabriel Raymond Bell, 32, of Austin, was sought on a charge for murder in the first degree for a homicide that happened on Monday, Jan.11 in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Austin.

According to an affidavit filed, it is alleged Bell caused the death of a man during an altercation arising from the theft of auto parts. Bell was arrested on Jan. 22 in the 4300 block of South Congress.

Roger Chimney, 21, of Austin, was sought for murder in the 1st degree for a homicide that happened on Friday, Jan. 22 in the 4600 block of Elmont Drive in Austin. According to an affidavit, Chimney fired multiple shots during a drug transaction, leaving one victim deceased and another victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Chimney was arrested in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive in Austin.

Bell and Chimney have been booked into the Travis County Jail, both are being held on a $1 million bond.

