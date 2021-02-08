Two killed in San Marcos after Jeep crashes into semi-truck

Two people were killed in a crash in San Marcos involving a Jeep and a semi-truck pulling a trailer. The Jeep caught on fire following the crash, according to police.

On Sunday, Feb. 7 at approximately 10:24 p.m., the San Marcos Police Department, Fire Department, and Hays County EMS were called to a crash on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 208 that involved a Jeep and a semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a 2014 Jeep had crashed into the back of the semi-truck, which was parked off the main lanes near the DPS weigh station. The Jeep then caught on fire, which was extinguished by San Marcos Fire personnel. Both occupants inside the Jeep were killed and identification is pending autopsy

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether speed and alcohol consumption were contributing factors. I-35 was shut down for approximately 5 hours during the onsite portion of the investigation. No charges are expected to be filed in this incident.

These are the first two traffic fatalities in San Marcos for 2021.

