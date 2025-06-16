Two Kyle teens arrested after string of vehicle burglaries

article

The Brief Two 17-year-old suspects were arrested and charged with multiple vehicle burglaries in Kyle early Sunday morning. Stolen items, including loaded handgun magazines, were recovered, and one suspect confessed to additional burglaries. Further investigation has linked the suspects to more stolen property, and additional charges are expected.



Two Kyle teenagers have been charged with multiple counts of burglary of a motor vehicle after police were called to a report of a car burglary in progress early Sunday morning.

Kyle teens arrested

What we know:

Jahaziel Duenas Velazquez, 17, and David Sosa Cepeda, 17, both of Kyle, were taken into custody by Kyle police officers at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 15, in the 400 block of Covent Drive.

During the investigation, officers found three other vehicles in the area had been burglarized. Loaded handgun magazines and other stolen items were recovered, police said.

According to Kyle Police, one of the suspects confessed to the burglaries and admitted to committing additional vehicle burglaries on Saturday, June 14, in a nearby neighborhood.

A separate report of suspicious circumstances led officers to discover additional stolen property in the garage of an uninvolved residence. Warrants for an additional charge of burglary of a habitation are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

The Kyle Police Department advises residents to lock their vehicle doors, remove all valuables, and report any suspicious activity to help prevent crimes of opportunity.