Two Manor HS students injured in early-morning crash

Dashcam video from the Manor Police Department shows paramedics responding to an early Tuesday morning crash.

Only one person was in a white truck, which slid off the road and onto its side, but in a red truck; there were seven teenagers.

"It appears that the red Toyota was struck on its left front, it wasn’t a head-on but on the front corner of that front panel," said Lt. Lawrence Rideau.

Three of the teenagers were riding in the truck bed. "So it’s very dangerous to ride in the back of a pick-up truck at any time, because there is no seat belts back there. It’s easy to get ejected from the back of a pickup truck and that’s what happened in this instance," said Rideau.

In the State of Texas, according to Lt. Rideau, adults can ride in the back of a pickup truck, but minors can't unless it’s the only vehicle that a family has.

The collision happened on north FM 973 near Hwy 290. By mid-morning, all that remained from the crash were broken pieces of plastic and tire tracks on the road.

"The speed limit on that road is 65 mph, I would not say it was a factor, it was probably just driving while intoxicated," said Rideau.

A preliminary review indicates the white truck, driven by Fransisco Caal-Pec, veered into the path of the red truck. He has been charged with intoxication assault. The female driver of the red truck, who has not yet been identified, is charged with DWI.

Two teenagers were hurt when thrown from the truck. They and Caal-Pec were taken to Dell Seton, however, the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

All of the teenagers attend Manor High School, where five are seniors and two are juniors. The school district's trauma crisis team was sent to the high school to provide any counseling that may be requested.