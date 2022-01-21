Two men charged with robbing 3 Central Texas small town pharmacies

Two men have been charged with robbing pharmacies in three Central Texas towns at gunpoint.

39-year-old Andre Dupree Jack of San Antonio and 38-year-old Atseko Factor of Houston are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit pharmacy robbery, three counts of pharmacy robbery, and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jack is also charged with an additional count of pharmacy robbery, an additional count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Jack and Factor allegedly robbed pharmacies in Luling, Pleasanton, and Seguin, and attempted to rob another pharmacy in Sealy. During the robberies, the men allegedly brandished firearms and used zip ties to bind employees and customers.

The defendants took controlled substances and U.S. currency from the pharmacies as well as personal belongings from employees and customers.

If convicted, Jack and Factor each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the conspiracy charge, a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison on each of the pharmacy robbery charges, and a mandatory minimum of seven years on each of the brandishing of a firearm charges. Jack also faces a maximum 10 years in prison on the felon in possession charge.

