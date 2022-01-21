APD looking for two suspects in SE Austin armed robbery
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for two suspects connected to an armed robbery at a Southeast Austin apartment complex.
APD says a Hispanic or Black man pointed a gun at a man walking his dog in the parking lot of the Patten East Apartments on Cromwell Circle around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 and demanded his property. The suspect then fled on foot with the victim’s property.
Two men were later seen using the victim’s credit cards at a store in the area.
The suspects and vehicle are described as:
Suspect 1
(Austin Police Department (APD))
- Hispanic man
- 30-40 years of age
- 5’ 6", heavy build
- Shaved dark hair
Suspect 2
(Austin Police Department (APD))
- White man
- 25-35 years of age
- Tall, thin build
- Mustache
Suspect Vehicle
(Austin Police Department (APD))
- Possibly green or blue
- Older model Ford Explorer
- Distinct roof rack
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.
