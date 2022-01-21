Expand / Collapse search

APD looking for two suspects in SE Austin armed robbery

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for two suspects connected to an armed robbery at a Southeast Austin apartment complex.

APD says a Hispanic or Black man pointed a gun at a man walking his dog in the parking lot of the Patten East Apartments on Cromwell Circle around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 and demanded his property. The suspect then fled on foot with the victim’s property.

Two men were later seen using the victim’s credit cards at a store in the area. 

The suspects and vehicle are described as:

Suspect 1

(Austin Police Department (APD))

  • Hispanic man
  • 30-40 years of age
  • 5’ 6", heavy build
  • Shaved dark hair

Suspect 2

(Austin Police Department (APD))

  • White man
  • 25-35 years of age
  • Tall, thin build
  • Mustache

Suspect Vehicle

(Austin Police Department (APD))

  • Possibly green or blue 
  • Older model Ford Explorer 
  • Distinct roof rack

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter