APD looking for two suspects in SE Austin armed robbery

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for two suspects connected to an armed robbery at a Southeast Austin apartment complex.

APD says a Hispanic or Black man pointed a gun at a man walking his dog in the parking lot of the Patten East Apartments on Cromwell Circle around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 and demanded his property. The suspect then fled on foot with the victim’s property.

Two men were later seen using the victim’s credit cards at a store in the area.

The suspects and vehicle are described as:

Suspect 1

(Austin Police Department (APD))

Hispanic man

30-40 years of age

5’ 6", heavy build

Shaved dark hair

Suspect 2

(Austin Police Department (APD))

White man

25-35 years of age

Tall, thin build

Mustache

Suspect Vehicle

(Austin Police Department (APD))

Possibly green or blue

Older model Ford Explorer

Distinct roof rack

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

