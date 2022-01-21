Deadly South Austin Riverside Drive shooting suspect identified

article

The Austin Police Department has identified the man who shot and killed another man on January 18. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of East Riverside Drive at around 4:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Rony Adaly Hernandez and the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Evaristo John Paul Aguirre.

APD says officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man being shot and when they arrived they found Hernandez, with signs of obvious trauma. Despite life-saving measures, Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted on January 19 and the official cause of death was gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives were able to identify Aguirre as the suspect who had fled the scene before police arrived. On January 19, at around 1:15 p.m., the Lonestar Fugitive Taskforce arrested Aguirre for an outstanding family violence/strangulation warrant and he was booked into the Travis County Jail.

On January 20, APD homicide detectives filed a first-degree murder warrant on Aguirre. His bond was set at $100,000 for the murder warrant and $30,000 for the strangulation warrant.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

