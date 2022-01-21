Deadly South Austin Riverside Drive shooting suspect identified
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the man who shot and killed another man on January 18. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of East Riverside Drive at around 4:30 a.m. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Rony Adaly Hernandez and the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Evaristo John Paul Aguirre.
APD says officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man being shot and when they arrived they found Hernandez, with signs of obvious trauma. Despite life-saving measures, Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted on January 19 and the official cause of death was gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives were able to identify Aguirre as the suspect who had fled the scene before police arrived. On January 19, at around 1:15 p.m., the Lonestar Fugitive Taskforce arrested Aguirre for an outstanding family violence/strangulation warrant and he was booked into the Travis County Jail.
On January 20, APD homicide detectives filed a first-degree murder warrant on Aguirre. His bond was set at $100,000 for the murder warrant and $30,000 for the strangulation warrant.
Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.
