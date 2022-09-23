Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas.

One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon Dillard, died at a hospital.

Dillard used the rap name BFG Straap. His most popular songs included ‘GANG MEMBER’, ‘Everyday 420’ and ‘I’m Good'.

No arrests have been made. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

The circumstances surrounding the murders are under investigation.