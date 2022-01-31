Two offenders on Texas' 10 Most Wanted list back in custody

Two men on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list are back in custody following their arrests earlier this month.

(left to right: Bobby Joe Flores Jr. and Marcus Jarmine Wallace)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Bobby Joe Flores Jr., a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Los Angeles.

Marcus Jarmine, Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was arrested in McAllen on Jan. 18.

A tip to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of Flores, and a reward will be paid. Flores, 34, of Duncanville, was arrested by LAPD at an apartment. He's been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list since Sept. 28, 2021.

Flores has been wanted since October 2019 after Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Another warrant was issued for Flores by the Duncanville Police Department for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2010, Flores was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Indiana after being convicted of child molesting/intercourse involving a young girl in 2008. He was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the child molesting conviction, and another 18 months in prison for the failed sex offender registration conviction.

According to Texas DPS, his previous sentence was increased to six years.

Flores moved to Duncanville, Texas in 2014, and was required to register as a sex offender. For more details, view Flores' captured bulletin.

Marcus Jarmine Wallace, 40, of Ferris, was arrested in McAllen in a shopping center parking lot. DPS Special Agents, working off investigative information, coordinated with Texas Highway Patrol to locate and arrest him.

Wallace is affiliated with the Crips gang and was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list on Jan. 18, which is the same day he was arrested. He had been wanted since November 2020. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated promotion of prostitution and online promotion of prostitution.

A warrant was also issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation in February 2021.

Wallace's initial conviction was in 2006, for engaging in organized criminal activity and bail jumping/failure to appear. He was sentenced to 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, according to DPS.

Wallace was convicted of evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction in 2013, and was sentenced to six months in prison. He was released on parole in May 2020. For more details, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested three Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including one gang member and two sex offenders. In addition, $6,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section). All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

