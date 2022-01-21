Two people shot while driving in SW Austin, says APD

The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who shot two people while driving in Southwest Austin.

APD says officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 6400 block of W. William Cannon Drive on Jan. 19 around 8:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds in a red Kia.

One of the victims said a white truck had been driving erratically and cut them off as they were traveling west on US 290 before turning right onto William Cannon from the turn lane.

As the victims were making their turn, the truck also turned right from a westbound lane, crashing into the driver's side of the Kia. The driver of the truck then produced a handgun and fired multiple rounds into the Kia, striking each victim at least once and leaving six bullet holes in the car, says APD.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man and there were two other Hispanic male passengers in the truck.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, with two other Hispanic male passengers. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer white model four-door truck, possibly a Ford F150 or Ram 1500. The suspect vehicle should have red transfer paint on the passenger side from the crash, says APD.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4463, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

