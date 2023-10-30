AFD puts out fire at two-story home in Rollingwood; power restored to neighborhood

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

The Austin Fire Department put out a house fire in Rollingwood.

AFD said at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2900 block of Pickwick Ln. They initially received reports of a fully-involved two-story house fire with multiple exposures.

The home was under construction.

Due to the fire, Austin Energy shut down the power in the area.

Power was later restored to the neighborhood once the fire was put out.