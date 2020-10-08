Two suspects sought after shots fired near large party at apartment complex

The San Marcos Police Department is asking the public to help find two suspects after shots were fired near a large party at an apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to the Cottages at San Marcos on Craddock just before 2 a.m. Oct. 3 for a call of shots fired. Witnesses on the scene informed the officers that they heard multiple gunshots near a building where a large party was underway.

The witnesses described two black males, one male wearing a red shirt and jeans and the second male wearing a white shirt and jeans, running away from the scene and leaving the area in a red Dodge Charger.

SMPD says officers recovered spent shell casings from the scene as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300.

