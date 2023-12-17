1 person hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Sunset Valley: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - One person has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Sunset Valley Sunday morning, says ATCEMS.
ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the crash around 11:10 a.m. Dec. 17 just south of the Sunset Valley Marketfair on Brodie Lane.
Medics performed CPR on one person and managed to revive them and get a pulse. That person has been taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
A second person was evaluated but refused EMS transport.