1 person hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Sunset Valley: ATCEMS

One person has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Sunset Valley Sunday morning, says ATCEMS.

ATCEMS and Austin fire crews responded to the crash around 11:10 a.m. Dec. 17 just south of the Sunset Valley Marketfair on Brodie Lane.

Medics performed CPR on one person and managed to revive them and get a pulse. That person has been taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

A second person was evaluated but refused EMS transport.