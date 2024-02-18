Crash in Mustang Ridge hospitalizes 7, including 3 kids

Seven people, including three children, have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Mustang Ridge.

Crews from ATCEMS and Travis County ESD 11 responded to the crash in the 8700 block of Old Lockhart Road around 3:47 p.m. Feb. 18.

Seven people were involved in the crash, including one who was pinned in their vehicle and had to be extricated. They were declared a trauma alert.

ATCEMS took one adult to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, one adult to Dell Seton Medical Center, and three kids to Dell Children's, all with potentially serious injuries.

ESD 11 transported two adults to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with minor injuries.