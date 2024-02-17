Crash in Pflugerville leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized: PFD

A person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Pflugerville, according to the Pflugerville Fire Department.

PFD says Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle rescue off of John Henry Faulk Drive in Pflugerville.

PFD said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and that one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital.