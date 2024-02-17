Expand / Collapse search

Crash in Pflugerville leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized: PFD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Pflugerville
FOX 7 Austin

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Pflugerville, according to the Pflugerville Fire Department.

PFD says Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 firefighters were on the scene of a vehicle rescue off of John Henry Faulk Drive in Pflugerville.

RELATED: Dog rescued from house fire in southeast Austin: AFD

PFD said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and that one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital.