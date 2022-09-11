S Pace Bend closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground.

ATCEMS says one adult has been declared a trauma alert and had to be extricated from their vehicle. The patient was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Road closures are expected to continue and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.