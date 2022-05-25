Ubiquity breaks ground on open-access fiber system in Georgetown

Ubiquity, a private infrastructure investment firm that develops and manages critical communications infrastructure throughout the United States, broke ground Wednesday on a new open-access fiber system it is installing throughout Georgetown.

Ubiquity initially plans to invest $75 million to establish fiber connectivity across Georgetown. Installation work will begin in the northwest and southeast sections of Georgetown.

Construction is expected to take two to three years to complete. The project will provide connectivity for 80 percent of residents and 95 percent of businesses in Georgetown, with the first customers expected to come online in summer 2022.

Ubiquity’s open-access model makes the fiber system available to multiple tenants, including any local and national cable and internet service providers, as well as other technology platforms, such as 5G wireless cell sites. This approach reduces the cost and disruption of construction for providers looking to expand to Georgetown.

Plans are underway for continued growth of the Ubiquity fiber network in the greater north Austin area, with additional announcements expected throughout 2022 and 2023.

For more information about Ubiquity, visit ubiquitygp.com.