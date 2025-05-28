Uhland graduation party shooting: Fight between girls lead to deadly shooting, witnesses say

article

A fight between two girls at a graduation party led to a deadly shooting in Uhland, according to witnesses.

Andrew Farias, 18, was killed at the party celebrating his recent high school graduation.

18-year-old Chad Lee-Gardner has been charged with Farias' murder.

Uhland graduation party shooting: New details

Chad Lee-Gardner (Uhland Police Department)

Documents obtained by FOX 7 describe what witnesses say led up to the shooting.

The Texas Rangers and Uhland Police arrived at a home on County Road 227 on the night of Sunday, May 25.

The homeowner told law enforcement that they were throwing a graduation party for their family member, Andrew Farias.

According to the homeowner, as they were telling people to leave the party around 1 a.m., a fight broke out between two girls. A witness told Texas Rangers that the fight started because girls were "making faces" and talking about them, according to the affidavit.

A young man, identified by witnesses as Chad Lee-Gardner, then jumped in, hitting the female homeowner in the head with a pistol. When Farias attempted to confront Lee-Gardner, he fired two times.

Farias later died.

The shooting was caught on camera, according to the affidavit.

The suspect, 18-year-old Chad Lee-Gardner, fled before officers arrived. He was later taken into custody in Austin and booked into the Travis County Jail on Memorial Day for murder.

Andrew Farias

Farias graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting.

Family members said he planned to attend Texas State in August.

The 18-year-old played cornerback and running back for the San Marcos Rattlers.

A vigil was held for Farias on Tuesday night.