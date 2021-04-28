Understanding Austin’s ballot: Prop F

A measure that would dramatically increase the mayor of Austin's power is on the May 1 ballot.

If it passes, Proposition F would change our current 'council-manager' system to a 'strong mayor-council' system. It means exactly what it sounds like. It would eliminate the city manager job and designate the elected mayor as the CEO of the city. Along with this would come veto power over any legislation brought by council, and the power to hire and fire.

The group ‘Austinites for Progressive Reform’ is supporting this, saying more power will be given to the people if the mayor is elected by them and given a larger role. Opponents say the mayor would have too much power.

Nelson Linder with the local NAACP is a supporter of the measure, saying under the system, council can build viable coalitions and hold the mayor more accountable.

The group 'Austin for All People' criticized Prop F, saying having a single politician with this kind of power opens the door for corruption and they believe a political agenda would contaminate city operations.

‘Strong-mayor’ versus the current ‘strong-manager,’ or 'council-manager' system is a proposition that can and will affect Austinites for years to come.

Election Day is May 1.