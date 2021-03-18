Unique vendors at Gruene Market Days in Gruene Historic District

The Gruene Historic District is home to Gruene Market Days which is held the third weekend of each month from February through November and the first weekend of December.

The event features nearly 100 vendors and all the unique artists make handmade, original work.

Below is a look at a few of the vendors you can find if you go to the event. You can get full details here.

Carvel Vintage and Country Gals Creations

Jenny Reacer with Carvel Vintage and Ingrid Dibrell with Country Gal Creations talk about their respective businesses.

Gruene Witch Apothecary, Blanco Valley Farms, ReDesigned

Gruene Witch Apothecary's Paula Burck, Wanda Green with Blanco Valley Farms, and ReDesigned's Tricia Huntley talk about their respective businesses.

Thom Ricks Art, Bear Creek Leather

Thom Ricks with Thom Ricks Art and Doug Childers with Bear Creek Leather talk about their respective businesses.