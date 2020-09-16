University of Texas at Austin's automatic admission rate to remain at current rate

The University of Texas at Austin says it will continue to automatically admit eligible Texas students in the top 6% of their high school graduating class beginning in the summer and fall of 2022.

It's the same automatic admission threshold in use for the summer and fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.

Under state law, 75% of first-year in-state students must be automatically admitted to UT Austin. The remaining 25% of freshman applicants, as well as transfer applicants, are admitted through a holistic review process. The law requires the university to set the threshold for automatic admission annually.

In 2017, the university lowered the automatic admission rate from 7% to 6% in response to consistent growth in the number of Texas high school graduates and an increase in applications to UT Austin. From 2013 to 2017, applications to UT Austin rose from 38,000 to 51,000.

More information on the undergraduate admissions process and deadlines can be found at https://admissions.utexas.edu/apply/freshman-admission.

