Asteroid named after University of Texas professor

An asteroid has been named after a University of Texas professor.

Maruthi Akella is the latest Longhorn to receive the honor.

The newly-named asteroid, Maruthiakella, was first discovered in 1990.

It is more than five miles wide and is located between Jupiter and Mars.

Akella has been part of the Cockrell School of Engineering for about 25 years. In addition to teaching, he and his team also helped design lunar landers.

The professor was nominated by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Ryan Park.

Akella says he learned of the news through a surprise email.

Akella grew up in mostly small-town India. He says his younger self would be shocked.

"I think his jaw would hit the floor," he said. "When I think of that kid back then, and where I am now, the one word I can think of is how grateful I am."

Maruthiakella (Courtesy: International Astronomical Union)

Of the 1.4 million "small planets" cataloged in space, just shy of 2 percent are named.

UT aerospace faculty members Ivo Babuska and Raynor Duncombe have also had bodies named after them.