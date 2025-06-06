University of Texas track athlete publishes science-fiction novel

The Brief UT track athlete publishes sci-fic novel Osawese Agbonkonko's novel is called "Psychic Suits" Agbonkonko is on the high jump team and has a 3.8 GPA



University of Texas athlete Osawese Agbonkonkon is filling his already busy schedule by writing and publishing a science-fiction novel.

What they're saying:

"Just learning to balance time, writing in airports, writing on planes, getting an idea late at night when I'm supposed to be asleep for waits in the morning and having to type it down real quick and then deal with it in the afternoon. But it's something I love, so it was exciting to do," says Agbonkonkon.

The backstory:

Agbonkonkon says he's been working on this novel since 2020 in high school, and just recently was able to release it to the world. He says he's always been a story teller.

His novel is called "Psychic Suits" and it focuses on some big themes, including mental health challenges.

The novel, Agbonkonkon says, was a work in process as it took him six years to write and do research on.

In that time frame, Agbonkonkon graduated from high school and started college.

Agbonkonkon currently competes on the UT track and field high jump team with a 3.8 GPA. He says track practices and competitions take a lot of his time, but he manages to free up space to write.

The process of writing the book over time meant the story evolved as he grew as a person, especially in college, Agbonkonkon says.

He adds that being a UT student, he was able to connect with UT alum to help him get the book published and learn about the industry.

What you can do:

To learn more about "Psychic Suits" and to buy yourself a copy, click here.

The Source: Information from interview with Osawese Agbonkonkon and reporting by Jessica Rivera.



