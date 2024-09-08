Traffic enforcement on US 290 in Hays County ramps up: sheriff
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement in Hays County will be ramping up traffic enforcement on US 290 starting today, September 8.
The Hays County Sheriff's Office and the Pct. 4 Constable's Office are teaming up to increase patrols and enforcement from Sept. 8 to Sept. 19.
The effort will focus on curbing excessive speed and stoplight violations.
HCSO says the operation aims to:
- Increase voluntary compliance with traffic laws
- Enforce hazardous driving violations
- Reduce traffic-related incidents and crashes
Drivers traveling between Nutty Brown Road and Sawyer Ranch Road near the Belterra Village Shopping Center are advised to be aware of increased patrols in the area.