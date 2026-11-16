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The Brief The USDA announced a $5 million agreement with the Safe Summers Foundation, launched by families of the 27 victims killed in the July 2025 Camp Mystic floods. The funding will provide grants to help youth camps nationwide implement new emergency preparedness and child safety standards. Officials have not yet announced when the grants will become available, how camps can apply, or which safety upgrades qualify.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $5 million agreement on Monday with the foundation launched by families of the 25 campers and two counselors killed in the July 2025 flash floods at Camp Mystic.

How the $5M USDA camp safety grant will be used

What we know:

According to the agency, the funding will support the Safe Summers Foundation’s grant program for youth camps that need financial or technical help implementing new safety standards.

The foundation was formed by a coalition of parents whose daughters died while in Camp Mystic’s care during the July 4, 2025, floods. The group’s work focuses on preventing emergencies, improving preparedness and protecting children at summer camps.

Camp Mystic parents and USDA officials

What they're saying:

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the cooperative agreement on Nov. 16 as USDA Rural Development will provide the money to the foundation’s Safe Summers Fund.

"Our hearts remain heavy for the children whose lives were tragically cut short and for the families who continue to bear this unimaginable loss," said Rollins. "Every parent should have confidence that their child is protected, and no family have to endure the devastation of a tragedy that could have been prevented. That is why I am proud to announce this five-million-dollar cooperative agreement to the Safe Summers Foundation to help youth camps implement new safety standards."

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The foundation co-founder, Blake Bonner, said the funding will help camps across the country put safety measures in place before children arrive.

"When we lost our daughters at Camp Mystic, we made a commitment to ensure such a preventable tragedy never happens to another family," said Bonner.

What we don't know:

The release did not specify when grants would be available or how camps could apply. It also did not specify which safety improvements would qualify for funding.

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