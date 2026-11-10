Hays County man gets 80 years for sexual abuse of children

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The Brief Frank Castro Ruiz has been sentenced to 80 years for sexual abuse of children Castro Ruiz will serve two consecutive 40-year sentences and is not eligible for parole Judge in case told Castro Ruiz, "You are a predator, one of the worst kinds."



A 42-year-old man has been convicted of two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The backstory:

Frank Castro Ruiz was convicted by a Hays County jury on Nov. 9.

The evidence at trial showed that in May 2025, two small children outcried to sexual abuse by Castro Ruiz after an older sister caught the defendant in the act.

An investigation by Detective Crystal Barland of the San Marcos Police Department ultimately led to an indictment for the sexual abuse of the two little children and an older sibling that spanned a year and a half and multiple counties.

The defendant was apprehended quickly by SMPD, and evidence was collected that resulted in the defendant’s semen being found on a child’s shirt.

By the numbers:

Judge Bruce Boyer sentenced Castro Ruiz to two consecutive 40-year sentences.

Castro Ruiz is not eligible for parole, so the defendant will serve 80 years.

Judge Boyer also sentenced the defendant to two 20-year sentences on the other counts. Those will run concurrently with the higher charges, and 20 years is the maximum punishment for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

What they're saying:

In announcing the sentence, Judge Boyer told the defendant, "You are a predator, one of the worst kinds."

The judge said he wanted to send a message in Hays County and the others in his jurisdiction (Comal and Caldwell) that this cannot be tolerated.

Assistant District Attorneys Abigail Whitaker and Ashley Indelicato prosecuted this case, assisted by Investigators David Cabrera, Jaciento Gutierrez, and JohnPaul Garza; Victim Assistance Coordinators Jazmin Navarro and Sandra Groters; legal assistants Kendall Evans, Zoie Sanders, and Jose Torres; and law clerk Brodie Burleson. Special thanks to the Spanish-speaking employees of the District Attorney’s Office who helped with translations in this case.

"The bravery and perseverance of this family was remarkable," Whitaker said. "Everyone in the courtroom was affected by the compelling testimony to the point that the jury stayed for sentencing even though they had been released from their duty."

"A real man does not treat children this way," Indelicato said. "These kids are now free to live their lives without the threat of this predator looming over them. Despite everything they went through, he did not break them."