USPS ceasing North Austin Station operations June 18

The US Postal Service will be stopping operations at the North Austin Station this week.

USPS says that the station, currently located at 4300 Speedway, will cease operations on Friday, June 18 at 5 p.m. After that point, customers will not be able to access the building.

Effective Monday, June 21 at 6 a.m., P.O. Box services and mail held for customer pick-up will be available at the Northcross Station located at 7700 Northcross Drive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The US Postal Service will be stopping operations at the North Austin Station this week.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

USPS says that customers can be assured that between June 18-21, any mail and packages still in the possession of the Postal Service, will be held safe and secure until the transition is complete.

P.O. Box customers will maintain the same P.O. Box number, and most will be able to access their box with the same key, says USPS, and customers who require a new key will be notified and given further instructions.

Access to P.O. Boxes at the new location will be from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday, a change from the North Austin location, which had 24-hour P.O. Box access, 7 days a week.

Advertisement

Retail hours of operation at the Northcross Station are 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Mail delivery to residential and business addresses will not be affected by this move, says USPS.