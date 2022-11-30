3 UT Austin students safe following attempted robbery near campus

Austin police and University of Texas at Austin police (UTPD) are investigating an attempted robbery of three UT Austin students.

UTPD said on Nov. 30, around 3:45 p.m., three UT Austin students were walking near 24th and Guadalupe St. when a man approached them demanding money. When the victims walked away, they realized the man was armed with a knife.

The students were able to get away from the man safe, UTPD said.

Officers were called to the area around 4:35 p.m., and began looking for the suspect, however, they did not find him.

No other reports were made involving the suspect, and this was an isolated incident.

The suspect was described as a white man with gray hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Contact the Austin Police Department by calling 3-1-1 if you have any information about this incident. UTPD officers took a police report and will be passing along this information to coordinate with APD for further investigation.