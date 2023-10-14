Over 400 UT Greek life members take part in Day of Service beautifying Austin ISD campuses
AUSTIN, Texas - More than 400 Greek life members from UT Austin took part in a Day of Service beautifying Austin ISD campuses.
This was UT's first annual Greek Day of Service.
The students focused on the Dove Springs neighborhood in southeast Austin, revitalizing the campuses of Widen, Langford and Rodriguez Elementary Schools.
The university hopes the Day of Service will inspire positive change within the community.