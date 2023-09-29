Gov. Abbott, UT leaders hold tailgate ahead of Kansas game

Gov. Greg Abbott and UT leaders held a tailgate at the Governor's Mansion ahead of the game against Kansas Saturday.

"One thing we all take pride in is everything the school is doing, and one thing we all know is that why the school is on such a tremendous trajectory is because the University of Texas has the best president of any university in the United States of America," Abbott said.

Abbott and university leaders spoke about the importance of the school.

"This is a hell of a lot more fun when you’re 4-0," UT President Jay Hartzell said.

"That's what I am talking about, give me a 'hook 'em' real quick," UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said to cheers.

Guests enjoyed music, food, and dancing. The Longhorn band played, and people showed lots of spirit.

University leaders wished both teams well but of course are rooting for a Longhorn victory.

"It's our time, and a united Texas is reckoning and God, I want to win tomorrow more than anything," Del Conte said.