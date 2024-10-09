UT Austin holds rally for Texas Longhorns ahead of rivalry game against OU

The brief The Texas Longhorns football team secured the No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2008. The Longhorns gear up for the Red River Rivalry against OU in Dallas. UT Austin students and fans send off football team with rally before the big SEC game.



The University of Texas football team has secured the number one spot for the first time since 2008.

"This is like my life, pride and joy," said student John-Anthony Borsi. "I wake up football, I sleep football, my dreams are about football."

The team is getting ready for the annual rivalry game on Saturday.

"Whoo, we've been waiting all semester for this, so it's time," said student Kendall Klimek.

The undefeated Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their first-ever SEC meeting.

"It's like surreal," said student Ainsley Stutes. "We didn't know how fun it would be before the games started, but now that we're here, it's like crazy to think that we chose the school that has the best football team in the nation."

Ahead of the game against OU in Dallas, students sent the team off with the traditional rally at the UT Tower, which followed the parade down Guadalupe Street.

"Since UT has been doing so good this year the atmosphere has been crazy. We have people passing out because they're all over the place," said Sydney Stewart. "We have water being thrown everywhere. I just love it."

The Texas Fight Rally dates back to 1916. The tradition continues 108 years later, with thousands of students cheering on the horns.

"It's just such an amazing school with the tradition," said Ainsley Stutes. "I really don't think I would find that anywhere else."

The Longhorn band and Texas cheer team performed, and fans also got to see the coaches and players.

"I'm looking forward to the band most," said student Michael McCrary. "I'm a musician myself, so it's always fun to see musicians at a high level do their thing."

The Red River Rivalry kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.