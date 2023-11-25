Christmas tree lighting in Hutto ushers in the holidays

Whether it's your first time at the Hutto Christmas tree lighting or it feels like the 50th time, it's hard to beat the excitement the event brings.

"We’re transplants from California," said Leeshea Hilby. "Last year we wanted to come, but it rained out at least for our family, so we weren’t able to come."

"We’ve been coming here since my kids were little," said Trisha Amescua. "He was three, I think. We come, and they have crafts all day, all the little arts and crafts, and then we do the tree lighting, so we love our little town even though it’s getting way bigger."

At the center of attention is the holiday tree.

"I'm really looking forward to the tree lighting because Christmas is my favorite holiday," said Raelyn McBride.

But all guests, returning and new, are all in for something a bit different this year.

Drones lit up the skies with everything from Santa to snowflakes and Christmas trees.

Lights and all are still no match compared to the community the event brings.

"My kids go to school here, so it’s good to come out and see the kids just feel like you’re a part of your community," said Hilby.

"To see my family," added Selah Hilby.

"Seeing all the friends and family come together and friends from school and we just like the community aspect," said Amescua.

There are plenty of places to catch Christmas lights in Central Texas, including in Williamson County at the courthouse square.

On Sunday, Zilker Park will be lighting up its tree at 6 pm.

