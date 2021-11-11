UT Austin named best Texas school for veterans

The University of Texas at Austin has been ranked as the No.1 school for veterans in the state of Texas by U.S. News & World Report.

"This recognition underscores our important commitment to supporting student veterans and their families," said UT Austin President Jay Hartzell at a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday on campus. "We are deeply proud of our veterans, and we are deeply committed to serving them in the same spirit with which they have served us."

The university currently serves around 475 military veterans, and close to 1,300 students are spouses or children of current or former military members. One way veteran students can get connected to services is to stop by the Veteran and Military Affiliated Services office in the Student Services Building.

"We’re not just filing paperwork, we’re really looking at everything from family issues to mental health, to financial support to academic support, and everything in between," said Jeremiah Gunderson, who serves as director of the program.

UT Austin was also recently honored with a gold medal designation from the Texas Veterans Commission.

To learn more about services offered on campus for veterans, click here.

