UT Austin Palestine rally: University releases statement, announces curfew

The University of Texas at Austin released a statement and announced a curfew following the dozens of arrests that took place on campus during a Pro-Palestine rally on Wednesday, April 24.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, 57 people were arrested during the demonstration on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

On Thursday, UT Austin said 26 of those arrested were affiliated with the university.

UT Austin's statement can be found below:

"Wednesday’s protest organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee sought to follow the playbook of the national campaign to paralyze the operations of universities across the country. Like at each of those universities, and confirming our serious concern, there was significant participation by outside groups present on our campus yesterday. This outside group presence is what we’ve seen from the affiliated national organization’s efforts to disrupt and create disorder. Roughly half (26) of the 55 people who violated Institutional Rules and were ultimately arrested were unaffiliated with The University of Texas. Thirteen pro-Palestinian free speech events have taken place at the University largely without incident since October. In contrast, this one in particular expressed an intent to disrupt the campus and directed participants to break Institutional Rules and occupy the University, consistent with national patterns." —

According to the university, there have been 13 other pro-Palestine free speech events that have taken place since October 2023. Wednesday's rally was the first to be non-peaceful.

UT Austin also released a guideline of its "Institutional Rules, Operating Procedures, and laws". With that, UT Austin announced a curfew for everyone to be off Main Hall and university property by 10 p.m.

Hundreds of students walked out of class on Wednesday, April 24 to rally for Palestine and attempt to occupy the South Lawn on campus.

The students gathered on the South Lawn and set up tents while chanting "Free Free Palestine" and other slogans, including ones aimed at the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and even Austin police.

Protesters called for a ceasefire between the Israeli forces and Hamas, as well as an end to what they call the occupation of Palestine.

MORE STORIES:

On Thursday, the Travis County attorney dropped criminal charges against some of the protesters arrested during the rally.

The county attorney's office says it received 46 cases Wednesday and throughout the evening.