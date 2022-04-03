UT Austin ranks among top 4 public universities for graduate school programs

The University of Texas at Austin is one of the top public universities in the country for graduate programs, according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News recently released the latest edition of its Best Graduate Schools rankings for 2023.

UT Austin is one of only four public universities with 50 or more specialties ranked in the top 10 in the nation and has five specialty programs ranked No. 1. Five of UT Austin’s graduate colleges also rank in the top 10: the Cockrell School of Engineering (No. 6), the LBJ School of Public Affairs (No. 10), the Steve Hicks School of Social Work (No. 7), Jackson School of Geosciences (No. 6, ranked under Earth sciences) and the School of Information (No. 5, ranked under library and information sciences).

Public universities with most graduate schools and specialties ranked in the Top 10 for 2023

1. University of California, Berkeley: 122

2. University of Michigan: 118

3. University of California, Los Angeles: 61

4. The University of Texas at Austin: 55

5 (tie). University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: 41

5 (tie). University of Wisconsin: 41

7 (tie). University of Washington: 40

7 (tie). University of Illinois: 40

9. Indiana University: 26

10 (tie). Ohio State University: 22

10 (tie) Pennsylvania State University: 22

UT Austin's five specialties ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report, are accounting in the McCombs School of Business , petroleum engineering in the Cockrell School of Engineering , geology in the Jackson School of Geosciences, and Latin American history and sociology of population, both in the College of Liberal Arts .

Other highlights of the report include:

The Cockrell School of Engineering rose six places to No. 6 overall.

The Jackson School of Geosciences rose in all areas where it is ranked except geology, where it was already No. 1.

The College of Natural Sciences had 11 programs and specialties ranked among the top 10, the most of any college or school at UT Austin.

Computer Science (No. 9) scored top 10 rankings in all four of the discipline’s specialties.

The McCombs School of Business (No. 18) rose in six areas and has eight specialties ranked in the top 10.

The College of Education (No. 18) has five specialties in the top 10.

U.S. News & World Report’s graduate rankings, which are published separately from the magazine’s yearly ranking of undergraduate programs, are considered the gold standard of graduate and professional rankings, says UT Austin. They are based on surveys of academic leaders and, for select programs, additional quantitative measures including placement test scores, student/faculty ratios, research expenditures and job placement success.

UT Austin graduate schools, programs and specialties that U.S. News & World Report ranked in the top 30 are listed below. Rankings marked with a * are based on the latest ranking available as these areas were not revised for 2023, says UT Austin.

Business – 18

Accounting – 1

Business Analytics – 7

Entrepreneurship – 8

Finance – 15

Information Systems – 6

International – 23

Management – 12

Marketing – 9

Production/Operations – 11

Project Management – 7

Real Estate – 7

Supply Chain/Logistics – 20

Executive MBA – 17

Part-Time MBA – 8

Education – 18

Curriculum/Instruction – 9

Education Policy – 11

Educational Administration/Supervision – 5

Educational Psychology – 9

Elementary Teacher Education – 13

Higher Education Administration – 19

Secondary Teacher Education – 6

Special Education – 9

Engineering – 6

Aerospace/Aeronautical/Astronautical – 8

Biomedical/Bioengineering – 22

Chemical – 5

Civil – 6

Computer – 9

Electrical/Electronic/Communications – 9

Environmental/Environmental Health – 3

Industrial/Manufacturing/Systems – 19

Materials – 14

Mechanical – 10

Nuclear – 17

Petroleum Engineering – 1

Health Disciplines (other than Nursing)

Audiology – 14*

Clinical Psychology – 10*

Pharmacy (UT Austin’s College of Pharmacy) – 7*

Social Work (UT Austin’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work) – 7

Speech-Language Pathology – 10*

Law – 17

Business/Corporate Law – 17

Constitutional Law – 11

Contracts/Commercial Law – 12

Criminal Law – 14

Dispute Resolution – 22

Intellectual Property Law – 19

International Law – 21

Tax Law – 15

Library and Information Studies Schools (UT Austin’s School of Information) – 5*

Archives and Preservation – 4*

Digital Librarianship – 7*

Information Systems – 8*

Nursing

Master’s – 23

Doctor of Nursing Practice – 24

Public Affairs – 10

Environmental Policy – 9

International/Global Policy – 9

Nonprofit Management – 23

Public Management and Leadership – 21

Public Policy Analysis – 15

Social Policy – 18

The Sciences

Biological Sciences – 25

Ecology/Evolutionary Biology – 8

Chemistry – 17

Analytical – 3

Inorganic – 16

Organic – 18

Physical – 15

Computer Science – 9

Artificial Intelligence – 10

Programming Language – 9

Systems – 10

Theory – 7

Earth Sciences (UT Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences) – 6

Geochemistry – 17

Geology – 1

Geophysics and Seismology – 4

Paleontology – 4

Mathematics – 14

Analysis – 7

Applied Math – 9

Topology – 10

Statistics — 27

Physics – 15

Cosmology/Relativity/Gravity – 7

Elementary Particles – 15

Social Sciences and Humanities

Economics – 22

English – 17*

American Literature After 1865 – 18*

History – 11*

African American History – 10*

Latin American History – 1*

Modern U.S. History – 16*

Political Science – 19*

American Politics – 20*

Comparative Politics –18*

Psychology – 23

Behavioral Neuroscience – 8

Social Psychology – 9

Sociology – 11*

Sociology of Population – 1*

Sex and Gender – 6*

Social Stratification — 13*

Fine Arts – 23*

Sculpture – 6*

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Kendra Scott donates $13.25 million to University of Texas at Austin

100% of graduating students seeking residency training matched, says Dell Med

UT Board of Regents establishes $300M endowment to expand tuition assistance

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter