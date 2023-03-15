UT Austin staff member assaulted, robbed on campus

A UT Austin staff member was assaulted and robbed on Wednesday, the University of Texas at Austin police said.

UTPD said around 1:42 p.m., officers responded to the lobby of the University Club at 700 Clyde Littlefield after a UT staff member was assaulted and robbed.

The staff member said she drove a vehicle that was loaned by the suspect's ex-boyfriend to work on campus. The suspect confronted the staff member and as the victim turned to walk away, the suspect then punched her in the face and took her cell phone.

The staff member refused medical treatment. Both the suspect and victim knew each other.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

UTPD is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.