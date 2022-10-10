Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student.

Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.

When officers arrived, they arrested a suspect. Police said the victim was a UT student, however, the suspect was not. No injures were reported.

The suspect is not related to any recent assaults on or near UT Campus, police said.