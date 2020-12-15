UT Austin discusses distribution of first batch of COVID vaccines

One day after receiving some of Texas’ first COVID-19 vaccines, leaders with the University of Texas at Austin and UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of the Dell Medical School will discuss administering the vaccine to its front-line health care workers.

UT Austin is holding a press conference around 9:15 a.m. today to discuss the distribution in detail. FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

UT Health Austin received nearly 3,000 vials of the Pfizer vaccine. Recipients include faculty members, staffers, and students who are actively involved in clinical care delivery to patients in the Austin community. This first wave of vaccine distribution begins Tuesday and will continue for nine days.

The briefing is a chance to ask questions and get additional comments.

