Expand / Collapse search

UT employees rally for across-the-board pay raise

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 20, 2024 5:16pm CDT
UT Austin
FOX 7 Austin

UT employees rally for pay raise on campus

UT employees rallied at the UT Tower on Wednesday asking for a $10,000 across-the-board raise.

AUSTIN, Texas - Some UT employees rallied at the UT Tower on Wednesday, asking for a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise.

Those at the rally say thousands of UT employees struggle to make ends meet, and take home far less than Austin's living wage.

Some make as little as $9 an hour.

UT Austin to reinstate test requirements

After four years, UT Austin is bringing back requirements for undergraduate applicants to provide standardized testing scores from the SAT or ACT.

MORE STORIES

The city of Austin's livable wage for 2024 is a minimum of $20.80 an hour, or $43,000 per year.

UT workers have not received an across-the-board pay raise since 2001.