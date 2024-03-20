UT employees rally for across-the-board pay raise
AUSTIN, Texas - Some UT employees rallied at the UT Tower on Wednesday, asking for a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise.
Those at the rally say thousands of UT employees struggle to make ends meet, and take home far less than Austin's living wage.
Some make as little as $9 an hour.
The city of Austin's livable wage for 2024 is a minimum of $20.80 an hour, or $43,000 per year.
UT workers have not received an across-the-board pay raise since 2001.